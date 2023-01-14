American YouTuber Stuns Locals in Amritsar With 'Fluent' Punjabi, Gets Love and Free Food

An American YouTuber, who recently visited the holy Golden Temple in Amritsar, was left amazed by the hospitality that he received from the Indian Punjabi community. In his vlog tour of the vicinity, Arieh Smith, also known as Xiaomanyc or simply Xiaoma, was seen interacting with strangers. But what stole the limelight was the YouTuber’s attempt at speaking Punjabi. A string of people, who featured in his clip, were stunned to look at a foreigner speaking Punjabi, many of them also tried to ask him where he learned the language from. While answering the question, the YouTuber revealed he learned it from the internet.

Another thing that left Arieh surprised was the free food that he received from local hawkers. “I recently visited Amritsar, India and I was completely stunned by how much free stuff people gave me. People were also very surprised when I spoke Punjabi, even though my Punjabi is terrible," he explained. The YouTuber tried to pay several times throughout his vlog. However, the shopkeepers would not accept or someone else would have already paid for this food.

Arieh was moved by the generous response of the people.

A segment of the video also chronicles his visit inside the Golden Temple, after carefully reading the instruction, Arieh washed his legs before entering the holy place. He was joined by two strangers who warmly greeted him and joined him during the langar. After eating the langar prasad, Arieh visited the area where hundreds of volunteers assembled to contribute toward making food for lakhs of people who visit the Golden Temple daily. Watch Arieh Smith’s Golden Temple visit below:

The YouTuber also interacted with a bunch of kids while taking a dip in the temple’s holy water before exiting the place. “You know what is cool about this is how just random people want to say hi to me. These are just random people seeing a foreigner walking around and being like ‘Hey, What’s up’," stated the YouTuber while sharing his closing thoughts. Arieh Smith’s Golden Temple vlog has amassed over five lakh views on YouTube with varied reactions from social media users.

