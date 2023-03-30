America's Popular 'Little Caesar's Pizza' is Now in UK But Brits Are Calling it 'War Crime'

Little Caesar’s Pizza has landed in the United Kingdom but the brits don’t seem to be so happy about it. Taking to Twitter, a page called, ‘No Context Brits’ shared a screenshot of the advertisement of the same. For those who don’t know, ‘Little Caesar’s Pizza’ is an American multinational pizza chain. As per the stats released in 2020, Little Caesars is the third-largest pizza chain by total sales in the US. “Send it back," wrote ‘No Context Brits’ as the page shared the advertisement.

Seems like most people agree with the page and don’t want the brand in the UK. Many have also declared it as ‘war crime’. “We will defeat Little Caesars like we defeated the Romans, with dwindling fish stocks," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Reminds me of when I popped into Iceland n thought I’d treat myself to a shepherds pie, I seen the box saying with cheddar cheese, yummy I thought n that will go down a treat with chips n peas..turns out it was a shepherds pie, in a pie, it was disgusting n I was heartbroken."

One person wrote, “I must admit that the labels are very helpful. I didn’t recognise those long yellowish potato sticks or the green vegetables. The crispy orangey thing in the middle was harder to identify."

Many have also mentioned that they would want to try it once.

