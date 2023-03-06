Amitabh Bachchan Injury: 'Get Well Soon' Wishes Pour in After BigB Breaks Rib During Shoot

Amitabh Bachchan injured himself during the shooting of his upcoming film Project K. The 80-year-old actor, in his blog post, revealed that his rib cartilage “popped" on set. He received medical care in Hyderabad and is now recovering at Jalsa, his home in Mumbai. He has asked his fans not to gather at Jalsa for the usual Sunday meet and greet. Ever since news of his injury broke, fans took to Twitter and started pouring in ‘Get well soon’ messages.

In his blog, he wrote, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain .."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The makers of Project K unveiled Amitabh Bachchan’s first looks from the film. The post called Amitabh Bachchan a “powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades." The caption of the tweet read: “Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us." The tweet was signed off by “Team Project K."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here