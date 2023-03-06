Amul Taaza’s disclaimer on a milk carton has left Twitter in serious splits. Brands have to do a lot of reaching and tinkering around with words to come up with an attractive name or tagline- one that can actually sell products or make a mark amid the deluge of products we are bombarded with daily. ‘Taaza’ is a great moniker for a milk brand, since that’s obviously the first thing most of us are looking for when it comes to milk.

However, did you know that the ‘Taaza’ milk pack bears a disclaimer regarding its ‘true nature’ in case of possible sour situations? A Twitter user has made the revelation and people have been finding it hilarious. The disclaimer on the Amul Taaza milk pack reads: “This is only a brand name or trade mark and does not represent its true nature".

