Home » BUZZ » Amul Taaza Milk Carton's Disclaimer on its 'True Nature' is Giving Desis 'Trust Issues'

Amul Taaza Milk Carton's Disclaimer on its 'True Nature' is Giving Desis 'Trust Issues'

The Amul Taaza milk carton bears a disclaimer reading 'This is only a brand name or trade mark and does not represent its true nature' and Twitter finds it hilarious.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: March 06, 2023, 14:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Amul Taaza milk carton disclaimer has Twitter in splits. (Credits: Twitter/@DietPravda)
Amul Taaza milk carton disclaimer has Twitter in splits. (Credits: Twitter/@DietPravda)

Amul Taaza’s disclaimer on a milk carton has left Twitter in serious splits. Brands have to do a lot of reaching and tinkering around with words to come up with an attractive name or tagline- one that can actually sell products or make a mark amid the deluge of products we are bombarded with daily. ‘Taaza’ is a great moniker for a milk brand, since that’s obviously the first thing most of us are looking for when it comes to milk.

However, did you know that the ‘Taaza’ milk pack bears a disclaimer regarding its ‘true nature’ in case of possible sour situations? A Twitter user has made the revelation and people have been finding it hilarious. The disclaimer on the Amul Taaza milk pack reads: “This is only a brand name or trade mark and does not represent its true nature".

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

What do you think?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: March 06, 2023, 14:57 IST
last updated: March 06, 2023, 14:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In Stylish Bikinis As She Holidays In Maldives, See Her Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Sets Internet On Fire In Bold Lingerie-inspired Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures