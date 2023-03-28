Business tycoon Anand Mahindra never fails to appreciate any kind of innovation. His social media timeline is filled with inspiring videos and photos of creative projects. This time too, Anand Mahindra has a suggestion for ‘transforming’ cities. According to him, every city should have this thing. Wondering what the Mahindra Group chairman wants authorities to do? It’s a suggestion for providing better play spaces for kids and teenagers in a pretty unique manner. If you are guessing what Mahindra’s latest idea to alter public spaces is, take a look at the latest video he shared and find out all about it.

First shared by tech content creator Dhananjay Tech, the video shows a basketball court, cricket pitch and much more under a bridge in Navi Mumbai. Anand Mahindra, of course, left impressed by the potential of this idea and called it “transformational".

Take a look:

The video immediately grabbed attention, leading many users to call for such initiatives in other cities. “Good initiative. In today’s digital world where being sedentary is deeply rooted in everyone’s life, such steps can prove to be absolutely wonderful for incorporating physical activity in an easily accessible way," a comment read.

Others shared videos of similar spaces they had encountered in other cities.

A few were sceptical of the idea, citing the underside of bridges being used as parking space.

Others were convinced that the idea was good in theory, but not in practice.

Many gave reasons as to why such projects were possible in Navi Mumbai, but not in the proper city itself.

Several Twitter users came up with innovative ways the space could be utilised.

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has shared his appreciation for any innovative ideas. The industrialist had recently shared a clip of how metal chain link fencing was manufactured, adding that the “beauty and creativity of manufacturing is under-appreciated in a world obsessed by apps!"

Watch:

On Monday, March 27, Mahindra shared the perfect idea for motivating his followers at the start of the work week. The business tycoon shared a clip of a tiger coming towards a herd of deer silently. “Walk into work with quiet confidence. Your voice will be heard," he wrote.

Several users praised Anand Mahindra’s relatable post and called it a “great source of motivation".

