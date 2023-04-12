Anand Mahindra Finds 'Real Hero' In This Woman Fruit Seller

‘Cleanliness is next to godliness’ a moral duty that is taught since childhood, often gets neglected. But this woman fruit seller from Karnataka has now become a gentle reminder urging people to strive hard to upload the proverb. Such was the power of her humble personality that even business tycoon Anand Mahindra couldn’t hold back from appreciating her efforts. The Twitter user who shared her story revealed that the anonymous woman sells fruits near the Ankola Bus stand. Commuters who buy fruits from her, throw the leaves outside the window, thereby littering the area.

However, the woman has taken it upon herself to keep the area clean. The fruit seller picks up the leaves in a timely fashion and puts them in the dustbin. Even though she isn’t required to do the work, the elderly lady deems it is her moral responsibility to do so. In a video that showcases her kindness, the woman can be seen dressed in a unique blue tribal saree drape. She is spotted collecting garbage repeatedly and throwing it in the waste bin.

The user who shared her story stated, “This lady is a fruit seller and she sells fruits wrapped in leaves at Ankola Bus stand, Karnataka. Some people after finishing eating throw the leaves from the bus window. But this lady goes there picks up the leaves and puts them in the dustbin. It’s not her work but she’s doing it." Watch the video here:

The clip has also caught the attention of Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra. While reacting to the clip, the businessman called her a true hero who is relentlessly working to keep ‘Bharat Swachh’. He was so impressed by her, that he also ended up asking for her contact information to thank her personally.

“These are the real, quiet heroes making Bharat Swachh. I really would like her to know that her efforts have not gone unnoticed and are appreciated. How do you suggest we can do that? Can you find someone who lives in that area & can contact her?" he tweeted.

Besides the businessman, several users resorted to lauding her efforts in the comment section. “Salute and respect to this lady fruit seller, she is selling fruit for her livelihood & those shameless people who purchased fruits threw leaves from the bus window and still she was collecting leaves & keeping the environment clean. Hats off."

Another added, “In a country where everyone talks of ‘rights’ few are conscious of their ‘duties’.

The video has amassed over 1.9 million views on the micro-blogging site.

