Anand Mahindra Gives Full Marks To Danish Cafe's Husband Day Care Business Idea

Daycare centres for kids aren’t something new. They are nothing less than a lifesaver for working couples, but have you heard about a husband day care centre? Well, if you haven’t, you are just about to know about this unique idea of a café in Denmark. The cafe in Green Towers, Copenhagen, became an overnight sensation on social media thanks to its quirky signboard, which reads, “Need time to yourself? Need time to relax? Want to go shopping? Leave your husband with us! We look after him for you! You only pay for his drinks." The unique idea and the signboard seem to have impressed business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who took to Twitter to express his admiration.

“It’s not just about creating new products, it’s about creating entirely new use cases for an existing product category! Brilliant," he wrote in his tweet. The Chairperson of Mahindra Group seems to agree that The Husband Day Care Centre is an excellent example of how businesses can think outside the box and offer unique services to their customers.

Advertisement

Anand Mahindra’s tweet has garnered mixed reactions from Twitter users. While some found it to be a brilliant innovation to encourage women to shop without the burden of their partners, others felt that men didn’t need to be taken care of and could stay at home. A tweet read, “Sir, To ensure that men don’t discourage their partners from splurging, some malls have set up daycare centres for grown-up men. They can relax and watch TV with snacks and drinks while their women empty their wallets and swipe plastic undisturbed."

“They don’t need a daycare Center. They are better at home without anyone. It’s not just innovation. It’s innovation to the peaks. A smart way of presenting things," another user tweeted.

Advertisement

A user tweeted, “Crazily innovative. Just guessing who all will leave their husbands out here… Also, it’s important to know the nature of the shop from the inside. Innovative though."

Previously, an AI-generated video that showcases the ageing process of a young girl captured the attention of Anand Mahindra. The video portrays the girl’s face from the age of five to 95, with near-perfect accuracy.

Mahindra called the AI creation “hauntingly beautiful".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here