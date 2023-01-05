Anand Mahindra Praises Captain Shiva Chauhan, The First Woman Officer Deployed in Siachen

Captain Shiva Chouhan was chosen as the first female officer to be posted at Siachen Glacier, the highest battleground in the world. Captain Shiva Chouhan of the Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps will be one of the brave hearts in charge of ensuring the safety of the nation while serving in a location with severe weather conditions.

Anand Mahindra has taken to Twitter to congratulate Capt. Chouhan for shattering numerous gender stereotypes. He retweeted a video by ANI which was originally sourced from Indian Army, and wrote, “Shiva Shakti! We’re cheering her on and praying for her success & safety. May she bury gender stereotypes deep in the Siachen Snow."

Since being posted, the tweet has received over 9,500 likes and tons of comments from netizens who couldn’t stop admiring Chouhan’s incredible achievement.

One user committed, “I hope the fathers and mothers of little girls will look at them and say, ‘Yes, women can.’"

Another user wrote, “Women have always been the strength behind Indian Culture & Society… Capt Shiva Chauhan has proved it once again by becoming the first woman to be deployed at the highest battlefield of the world – Siachen… May Shiva and Shakti protect and bless her!"

“Big salute to her and her family’s courage to let her explore these heights," A user commented, highlighting the importance of support from family.

Capt. Chouhan underwent rigorous training at the Siachen Battle School. Avalanche and crevasse rescue exercises, ice wall climbing, endurance training, and survival drills were all part of her training. Despite numerous obstacles, Capt. Chouhan finished her training successfully and was deployed to Siachen on January 2. She will be responsible for carrying out various combat engineering duties. Siachen Glacier, at a height of around 20,000 feet, is the highest battleground on earth.

