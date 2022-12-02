Anand Mahindra Praises Innovative 6-Seater Electric Vehicle as Netizens Impressed by Desi Jugaad

Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra is quite popular on Twitter for his humour and informative posts. On Thursday, too, the industrialist took to the social networking site, posting a video of an ingenious electric vehicle (EV) built by a young man from rural India. He drew attention to the six-seater EV, highlighting the possible uses of this novel invention. The billionaire also expressed his awe at transport innovations that sprout from rural regions. Netizens couldn’t agree more!

In the video, one can see a young man riding on a long blue electric two-wheeler with multiple seats. When asked what he has made, the person replied that it is a vehicle that can accommodate six people at once, including the driver. The young individual further revealed that it cost him between 10,000 and 12,000 to build the vehicle. “It runs 150 km in one charge…and gets fully charged in Rs 8-10," he further claims.

Advertisement

In the caption, Mahindra wrote, “with just small design inputs (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap?), this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus’ in crowded European tourist centres? I’m always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention."

Netizens are also impressed by the invention the youngster, whose name and location have not been revealed in the video, has come up with. Many have even implored Mahindra to help the man with patenting the design and technology. There are multiple well-wishers in the comments section.

Advertisement

One of them wrote, “hopefully this young man would get guidance about getting his design patented so it can be commercially exploited." Another user expressed their support for this “desi innovator" and asked Mahindra if he had any plans to encourage such innovators, saying that “the “Real Shark Tank" can be here on Twitter."

Many users highlighted how EVs are much better for the environment and the planet. They are of the view that there should be greater emphasis on sustainable innovations like these.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/vaibhavdasalkar/status/1598337784317550592

Read all the Latest Buzz News here