An old video of a young Indian student lecturing a British representative at a high school debate in 1957 is going viral on social media. The student exposes the atrocities of the British empire with his strong points, leaving the representative speechless. The topic of the debate was “prejudice," and the video shows the students schooling an English woman, possibly the moderator of the debate, about how the empire drained India of its wealth. The video also caught the attention of Industrialist Anand Mahindra who reshared the clip on Twitter.

In the video, the young man identified as Mr Gopinath defined the debate’s subject as “Prejudice is willful ignorance. It is dictated only by emotion. And the fear and suspicion it creates causes more harm than I can think of."

He continued that India’s friendly relations with Britain are completely the responsibility of its own people, not those of the British. Additionally, Mr Gopinath discussed the exploitation of Sarawak’s rainforest by the British Empire. Mr Gopinath also explained that without the same material resources, all of which came from India, the British empire would not have endured even a single day.

When Mahindra shared the video, he enquired as to what had become of the persistent student who had interrupted UK’s moderator when she claimed that India and the UK were friends. He even asked Congress MP Shashi Tharoor about Mr Gopinath’s whereabouts. The video is captioned: “This was going around furiously on social media yesterday. Wonderful to see someone so vigorously champion the cause of India back in ‘57! Shashi Tharoor, I’m sure you have seen this and perhaps know what became of Mr Gopinath…"

Shashi Tharoor shared the clip and wrote, “I *was* born by then! And I know the brilliant bespectacled Indian student, who went on to be a star official at the ILO. He is now retired & living in undeserved anonymity".

Apart from Shashi Tharoor, several social media users were stunned on watching this video, while some shared some more details about it. One user wrote that the individual seen in the video became an Indian diplomat and served for the ILO for many years. “A fine mind and possibly the best drafter in MEA history," he added.

Another user wrote, “The lady caught between two serious champs".

The video garnered over 352 thousand views ever since it was shared online.

