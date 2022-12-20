Anand Mahindra Shares 'Marble Test' Video That 'Predicted' Argentina's Win in FIFA World Cup 2022

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares quirky and informative posts, which attract the attention of social media users. His latest upload revolves around the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 final. Wondering what it is? Nothing, just a video of a marble test which predicted the winner of the football tournament.

In a nail-biting final on Sunday, Argentina defeated two-time champions France 4-2 on penalties to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy. The match was tied 3-3 after extra time, with Lionel Messi scoring twice and France’s Kylian Mbappe making a hat-trick. The never-ending drama in the match kept football lovers right on the edge of their seats, but looks like this marble test – shared by Anand Mahindra – predicted the result beforehand.

The video featured two marbles, one in the colours of Argentina’s flag and the other sported France’s flag. The clip showcases the marbles passing through the labyrinth. Initially, we could see the Argentina marble rolling its way but soon France took a commanding lead. However, in the end, it was Argentina marble which emerged as the winner.

Anand Mahindra tweeted the video, along with the caption reading, “Received this forward well before the actual final. Hmmm. I’m going to ask for a ‘marble test’ before every major sporting event from now on…!"

The video has clocked over 2 lakh views so far and tons of reactions from Twitteratis. Many pointed out that it was just science as both marbles were twisted in a certain way, following which the Argentina marble reached the finish line first.

“Pause the video and take 3 screen shots of step 1,2,3. U can see he is twisting the french marble so the white ring is on the other side, Argentina marble white ring is this side to roll and the Argentina marble ran first in the beginning and he left it twisted. Science sir," a user wrote.

One of the users on the microblogging site called the marble game “so accurate." He said, “The marble was so accurate..just like Mbappé made the second half interesting. The marble did as well… in the end it was Argentina."

Some, claiming to have an “eye for detail" pointed out that the Argentina marble was pushed seconds before the France marble.

What are your thoughts on the marble test?

