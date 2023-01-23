Anand Mahindra Shares Moments of Pure Magic From Shakti Fusion Band Concert

When music legends Zakir Hussain, John MacLaughlin, Vikku Vinayakram, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan, and Selvaganesh Vinayakram came together for a concert in Mumbai, it was sure to be a night to remember. Industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a glimpse of the concert, which looks as magical as one could picture. On stage, are legends that have serenaded people beyond age or language barriers. “Rarely do you get to attend a concert where you know it’s a historic occasion and an experience you want to preserve and protect like a fragile drop of water in your hand. Six maestros, at the top of their art, made music last night that was—without exaggeration—pure magic," Mahindra tweeted.

Check out the clip right here:

Advertisement

Social media users were amazed by the clip. While one user remarked that this concert was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, another mentioned that music indeed gives relief to the body and mind. Others were missing another legendary musician Srinivasan Doraiswamy. A Twitter user wrote, “Missing the legendary mandolin Srinivas ji on this glorious occasion!"

Another user tweeted, “Just think sir if we were able to retrieve even 50 per cent of our culture like music, ancient verbal education, Sun worshipping, clothing, our festival, model of local village governance, the status of women, and link it with youth sentiment then how much growth India will attain."

Advertisement

“They are still at it! Love Shakti," read a tweet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra also shared a clip of the legendary maestro John Mclaughlin, Zakir Hussain, and Vikku Vinayakram from before their concert. The trio was seen sitting with their arms around each other, fooling around with one of their tracks. The clip was captured by the Founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions, Jairam. The company was also in charge of promoting the performance of the legendary Fusion Group Shakti that took place on Sunday in Mumbai. Mahindra expressed his excitement about joining the concert.

The Shakti fusion band is an unprecedented transcontinental collaboration. It is the half-a-century-old group that brought together Eastern and Western musicians. Mumbai is not the only place that is going to witness their extraordinary performance. The group is set to make their appearance next at Kolkata’s Calcutta Cricket and Football Club (CCFC) on January 24 and at Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Weightlifting Auditorium, Delhi on January 28.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here