Anand Mahindra Shares Video of Temple Elephant 'Blessing' Dancer in Karnataka

Anand Mahindra is always up for fascinating things as he keeps sharing intriguing posts on social media. Be it a unique ‘Monday Morning’ message or an innovative business lesson, the chairman of Mahindra Group always chooses to share something exceptional with internet users. This time, he uploaded a video of an elephant bestowing blessings on a dancer in a temple in Karnataka.

In the clip shared on Twitter, the performer could be seen dancing at the temple premises in front of a decorated elephant. Dressed in traditional attire, the dancer performed the steps while giving some beautiful expressions that left the users in awe. But what delighted them more was the way the elephant ‘blessed’ her by keeping its trunk on her head. The little girl even folded her hands in front of the giant animal that was being handled by the temple men. In the later part of the video, the elephant also nodded its head while the performer continued dancing to a cultural song.

The caption of the video revealed that it was captured in Shri Durga Parameshwari Temple in Karnataka. He wrote in the caption, “Sri Durgaaparameshwari temple, Kateel, Karnataka. Amazing. And I would like to think the Temple Elephant is bestowing a blessing on all of us for a Happier New Year!"

Advertisement

Netizens started commenting on the viral video which attracted mixed reactions. While some of them found it beautiful, others said that training animals to perform ‘human-like’ gestures isn’t right. The Elephants are trained. Their blessings gesture cannot be the same as a human’s. The animal instinct for love is to hug and lick," wrote a user. Another user who showered praises for the video stated, “Elephants have so adorable look that let us feel Worshiping…".

“Thank you sir for sharing. Always feels proud whenever I find some content related to my native," commented an online user.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here