Anand Mahindra Stresses on How Nature Will 'Always Triumph Over Technology' With This Crocodile Video

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is well-known on Twitter for his witty, inspirational and thought-provoking content. This comprises videos and pictures that go viral on social media platforms very often. His tweets often have life lessons that individuals can follow. In a recent tweet, Anand Mahindra shared a video that ironically proved that mother nature will always win over technology in some form or the other.

The video showed what appears to be a confused crocodile in the water looking at a flying object hovering above it. The object, which was a small drone, was flying quite low and close to the surface of the water. The crocodile, which seems to have mistaken the drone to be some sort of an insect or bird, leaps at it and gets a hold of it by its teeth and jumps right back into the water. We can clearly see the crocodile putting all efforts into swallowing a flying drone that it thought of as its potential meal.

Advertisement

The tweet put out by Anand Mahindra along with the video read, “Proof that the natural world will always triumph over technology." The video share has received over 59,800 views and more than 2000 likes. The comments section was filled with people taking two different stands on the thought shared by Anand Mahindra. Some users agreed with him while others also pointed out the technological interference in nature.

One user commented, “Nature always wins. Rest all is about time and situation."

A user also pointed out, “This is bit disturbing- while there is intrusion, it could be harmful too if the crocodile ingests any electronic part."

Another user wrote, “And also that crocodile would now know that not everything that moves is a meal."

“There’s nothing in this world that can take over Nature and its Rules," another user comments.

A video of a crocodile being scared back into the water earlier this month was widely circulated on social media. With the help of a stick, a man shooed the ferocious reptiles away. None of the crocodiles attempted to go towards the man, but when he struck one with a stick, all the crocodiles obeyed and swam back to the water.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here