Anand Mahindra Tweets About 'Family Togetherness' With This Adorable Clip Of Otters

Sea otters are one of the most adorable creatures out there. Just the fact that they hold hands when they sleep so they don’t drift apart is enough proof. Anand Mahindra shared a clip of these adorable marine mammals and wrote a beautiful message about family and togetherness. The sea otters can be seen holding each other’s hands as they snuggle close for a nap in the clip. On this, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Sunday is a day for family togetherness. And that’s what families are for: to hold each other, keep each other safe. So this phrase ‘rafting’ is wonderful and the next time someone asks me what I was doing with the family on a holiday, my answer will be: I was Rafting." Take a peek here:

Coming across this behaviour of the creatures melted the hearts of social media users. Many shared snaps of how they begin their Sunday mornings. Others called the clip a beautiful moment shared between the two otters. “Heart warming. Yes, family love is unconditional love," wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “Sir, I hope even the corporates understand the importance of family life and strike a balance between professional and personal life. Although it is known to all but seldom implemented, especially in the infrastructure or construction industry."

“Lucky Otters… They can do rafting successfully by holding hands because they don’t have mobiles to hold… Taking a short break from our phones is the best everyday, rafting for humans," tweeted a third user.

Otters have thirteen different species that exist around the world. The United States is home to two species: the Sea Otter and the North American River Otter. Sea Otters weigh around 45 to 90 pounds and have large, furry faces. About 90 per cent of the world’s sea otters live in coastal Alaska. The rafting behaviour is more complex than what is shown in the clip. The word comes from the fact that a group of resting otters is called a raft. The sea creatures love to rest in groups. To make sure they don’t drift away from each other, these marine mammals will wrap themselves up in seaweed, forming something that looks like a raft.

