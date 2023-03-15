Billionaire Anand Mahindra’s recent trip down memory lane has captured the attention of desi Twitter. The industrialist, who has 10.4 million followers on the platform, shared a meme featuring a vintage photograph of an old television set from what appears to be the 1970s. The image was accompanied by the text “my parents had a TV like this…I remember because I was the remote…" Many people could relate to this, as “being the remote" was a common task assigned to kids during the era of clunky televisions without remote controls. The nostalgia factor of the tweet made it go viral. Anand Mahindra’s unique take on the meme also resulted in people making some hilarious comments.

Here’s some context on the meme for Gen-Z readers:

Before remote and voice-controlled gadgets came along, cathode ray tube (CRT) televisions were the go-to for audio-visual entertainment. These sets became all the rage within a span of four to five decades since their invention. They were a common sight in every household around the world, but the limited number of channels had to be changed manually by turning a knob.

In his tweet, Anand Mahindra even joked about how the absence of remotes would have made people “a few pounds lighter and more fit!" Fans of the auto boss took to the comments to share their views on the post.

Since being posted on Wednesday afternoon, the tweet has amassed over 331,000 views. In the comments section, some reminisced about the time they had to hit their TV sets to get them started, while others pointed out the need for remotes in today’s world of endless channels.

“Happy you were just a remote, sir. I was an antenna operator too…climbed to the top of the home to adjust the antenna with two signal coordinators in between. Good old happy days truly," wrote one.

Another joked, “there were very few channels then. A human remote will become underweight in today’s time."

Yet another person drew a parallel to this scenario. “My parents had a music player like this. I remember because I was the cassette-winder," they said.

With this mid-week meme, Anand Mahindra has once again shown his humble, down-to-earth demeanour.

