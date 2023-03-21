Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing fascinating and inspiring posts on social media. His Twitter timeline is nothing less than a treasure of impressive content. This time, the Mahindra Group Chairman, in his Monday Motivation post shared a Venn diagram that shows where a person is living - in the past, present or future.

The business mogul made his followers kick-start the new week with “a holistic philosophy". Enlightening the users with one of the most crucial messages of life, Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet is an eye-opener as to why it is crucial for us to focus only on the present.

Penning down a note, along with the picture of the diagram, Mahindra urged all to not “get stuck in the regrets of the last week". In addition, he also suggested all stop fearing about the future and said to stay “mindful" about the present moment. He wrote, “A chart I keep glancing at. It’s a holistic philosophy but particularly useful when starting a new week. Don’t get stuck in regrets about the last week or paralysed by fear of the future. Stay mindful and focused on the present moment. One step after the other."

The picture came with a top-line reading “Where are you living?" Going ahead the diagram explained that a person, who is living in the past, has been accompanied by “Guilt, shame, and regret; feeling sad or depressed; dwelling on what happened; replaying events or conversations and overanalyzing." Next, it stated that a person, who is living in the future, is leading a life with “Fear of the unknown; worrying about what could happen; feeling anxious for what is to come; overthinking ‘what if’ scenarios; thinking worst case scenario." However, the person living in the present is the happiest because he is leading his life with, “clarity, acceptance, joy of being, understanding, inner peace, and gratitude".

Anand Mahindra’s holistic philosophy was acknowledged by several users. Many claimed it to be the “key to progress." One of the users took to the comments section and wrote, “Love this holistic philosophy! It can be easy to get bogged down by regrets about the past or worries about the future, but staying mindful and focused on the present moment is key to making progress."

A few even reasoned why they prefer to live in the future. The user wrote, “Some of us like to live in a more positive future too."

On the other hand, some believe it to be the perfect post to kick-start the new week. A third user wrote, “Exactly the tweet one needs to see to start his/her week right."

So far the post has garnered more than 4000 likes.

