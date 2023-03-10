A Texas weatherman has created a massive buzz on social media after he sneaked in rap icon Snoop Dogg’s lyrics in his forecast. It was Adam Krueger, the chief meteorologist of CW39 Houston, who first shared his clever lyrical weather forecasting bits on TikTok. Krueger revealed that it was one of his fans who challenged him to add lyrics of Snoop Dogg into his daily report. The weatherman accepted the challenge and one of the inserted lyrics also came from the rapper’s debut solo single “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?" The video went on to catch the attention of Snoop Dogg who reposted it on his Instagram page.

“Weather man on one!" the rapper captioned the post.

In the daily report, Adam Krueger pointed to the weather at Babe’s Beach in Galveston, Texas on screen and said, “From the depths of the sea to the back of the block." He followed it up with more lyrics, “follow me, follow me, follow me," while making a genius reference to his social media accounts. Toward the end of the report, he added one last line, “We’re gonna be warm and humid, with highs in the 80s, guess what, ‘it’s like that, rat tat tat tat.’"

It seems that Snoop Dogg reshared the clip to give his seal of approval to the weatherman for his witty yet engaging daily report. The video came as a part of Krueger’s ‘Sneaking words in the weather’ bit, wherein his fans and follower suggest him to add song lyrics from well-known artists, and movies, or even make hilarious TV show references during his screen time. Watch the funny weather report here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it left all Snoop Dogg fans impressed. A barrage of users flooded the comment section of the post lauding his genius choice of lyrics. A user commented, “You have to give it to him… he was flowing," another wrote, “He’s having too much fun as a meteorologist." One more joined, “What’s the forecast for today? A drizzle for shizzle." Meanwhile, a user made a reference to one of the lyrics on the viral clip and added, “Rat tat tat tat I’m so dead." Another called it, “The best way to break the news."

The video has amassed over 1.8 million views on Instagram.

