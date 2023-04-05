Andhra Pradesh's Snail Curry is Gaining Popularity, Locals Believe it 'Cures' Chronic Diseases

The non-vegetarian foodies in the districts on the banks of River Godavari in Andhra Pradesh prefer to eat the food items with spicy ingredients made of snails. To satisfy their taste buds, some people have become snail traders and are now catching snails from the canals of the river Godavari. They are also involved in the processing of snail meat on the road side of the canal. They separate the snail with its protective shell using sharp object and then display them on a plastic sheet where the passerby on the road can make a good deal with the snail traders in purchasing them.

As per these non veg foodies, this one food item can cure chronic diseases such as bronchitis, asthma, fatigue and weariness. These people claim that although the process of making snail curry is little bit tough and lengthy, taste wise it is tastier than the meat of goat.

After purchasing the snails without shells, one needs to wash them with salt and turmeric powder. Later, one can clean them with buttermilk to remove the gum and bad smell of the snails. Then boil them in hot water. After the snails get boiled, adding spicy ingredients will dish out a tasty curry with health benefits. The foodies also say that making snails curry with peanuts is also a treat for the taste buds.

Now, foodies are wandering at the canals of the River Godavari to taste the snails which has been selling at very low price between Rs 100 to Rs 200 per kilogram.

