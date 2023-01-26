The craze for a selfie with a snake claimed the life of a youth in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred in Kandukur town of Pottisriramulu Nellore district. Manikantha Reddy, who runs a juice shop in the town, tried to take a selfie with a snake but lost his life to the snake’s bite.

When a snake charmer was playing with a snake near the RTC depot in the town, Reddy went there. He took the snake from snake charmer and wore it around his neck to take a selfie. When he was taking the snake off his body, it bit him.

Locals tried to rush him to RIMS Hospital in Ongole but he succumbed on the way. Police registered a case and took up investigation.

In an another incident where a video posted by India Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan on Twitter, ensured that the snake was off the road safely. Thus, saving it from the possibility of being run over by another vehicle coming behind. The footage shows the man walking towards the giant reptile before pausing to observe where its head was. He grabs the snake and swiftly moves it aside. The giant reptile then disappears in the dark. People behind the camera can be heard screaming in scare as the venomous reptile could have bitten the man

However, the act has left the internet divided. “Your views on it. Going in wildlife habitat & disturbing or saving it from road accident. Video is from important wildlife habitual in south India," Kaswan wrote while posting the video.

https://twitter.com/ParveenKaswan/status/1575693899212824576

Soon the video was being discussed by Twitter users, with many sharing their points of view in the reply section. “I think there are better ways to move the Snake off the road without handling it. I think his intentions are commendable though, most people will just drive around and take pictures," a user wrote.

An excerpt from another user’s comment read: “I would prefer wild animals not dying by road accidents to undisturbed animals carrying that risk."

