Andrew Tate’s email complaining about “inhumane living conditions" in Romanian prison surfaced on January 24. “They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night," Tate wrote in the email sent out to his newsletter subscribers. He insisted upon his innocence and spoke about retaining his “manners" even in hardship, as per a Geo News report.

Tate, infamous for his misogynistic ideals, was arrested on charges of forming an organised crime group targeting women. This had followed in the heels of a viral exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg and caused a stir. After complaining about his living conditions in prison, Tate is getting trolled.

Greta Thunberg’s iconic clapback at Andrew Tate sent shockwaves through the world of Twitter and her tweet reached the ranks of the most liked tweets of all time. Thunberg’s clapback to Tate bragging about his 33 cars read “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***energy@getalife.com". It is currently the fifth most liked tweet of all time with 3.7 million odd likes on the platform. Tate’s arrest in Romania on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and other charges closely followed his exchange with Thunberg.

