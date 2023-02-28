Andrew Tate hasn’t let being in prison stop his tweet streak. First he got dragged on Twitter after complaining about abysmal conditions in jail, including cockroaches. Now, he has, in that same pseudo-Dostoyevsky style, tweeted about fighting off a ghost. Because it’s Andrew Tate and the claim has to as alpha-male-on-steroids as possible, the ghost was obviously ‘terrified’ of the misogynistic influencer, who sent it ‘back to hell’.

“I was awoken last night by an icy chill/ and identified a ghost in my prison cell/ He was terrified and begged me not to annihilate him/ I sent him back to hell with a message for the demons/ I am always ready," read the tweet, complete with random line breaks.

“They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night," Tate had earlier written in an email sent out to his newsletter subscribers.

