Andrew Tate's Old Music Video 'Sugar Daddy' Torched on Twitter, Rebecca Black Joins in

Andrew Tate's old rap song 'Sugar Daddy' is getting decimated on Twitter. Popstar Rebecca Black has joined in on the party as well.

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 11:06 IST

Andrew Tate rapping gets destroyed on Twitter. (Credits: Via TikTok/@_m__.__k_)
Andrew Tate, who had managed to create an alarmingly misogynistic following on social media, has alarm bells ringing across Twitter since his viral exchange with climate activist Greta Thunberg followed shortly by his arrest in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking. Now, an old music video by Tate has been doing the rounds on Twitter and getting absolutely pelted. Tate’s track called ‘Sugar Daddy’ also got dunked by Popstar Rebecca Black, whose song ‘Friday’ is forever recorded in the annals of historic cringe music. Black wrote in a tweet, “i was 13 this man is 36" in response to Tate’s video.

A certain line in the rap goes “They call me Mr. Plenty, check the leather on the Bentley". That probably does not require any further explanation. “Andrew Tate Needed to be arrested for dropping this anyway," wrote a Twitter user. “This is the real criminal activity we aren’t questioning," said another. “Excuse me, @FBI— I would like a formal investigation to be launched into who exactly calls Andrew Tate “Mr. Plenty"," quipped one user.

Tate was arrested by Romanian authorities on December 29 on suspicions of human trafficking and apparently had the Taliban ‘worried’ for him, according to Sameera Khan, who calls herself an ‘anti-woke journalist’. “We are hosting a Twitter space with the Afghan Taliban to discuss the detainment of Andrew Tate. They are worried about Andrew Tate and they are asking us if he’s free yet. They say westerners need Andrew Tate because we are oppressed by feminists," Khan wrote in a tweet.

first published: January 07, 2023, 11:06 IST
