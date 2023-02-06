Comparisons with Bollywood stars are not always flattery and a man learnt this the hard way. An adorable video of a couple fighting over actress Kiara Advani has left social media users in splits. In the clip, which has now gone viral, a man is seen pacifying his wife after he unintentionally compares her with Kiara Advani. It starts with an angry woman cooking in the kitchen. Her husband, who appears to be recording the video, is heard trying to calm her down as the woman took offence to the comparison and refused to serve food to him. “Matlab mujhe koi actress achi nhi lag sakti hai (so, I can’t like an actress)?" asks the man and his wife replies, “Tum mujhse kyu compare kiye? Tumne kaha nahi ‘tumse achhi Kiara Advani hai’ (why did you compare me with her? Didn’t you say, ‘Kiara Advani is better than you’)?" The man then tries to justify his statement and says he only meant what he said in terms of acting. “Mai acting karti hu (so, you think I act)?" asks the wife.

“Tum jao Kiara Advani ke pass aur tumhe kahan nahi milega (you go to Kiara Advani and you won’t even get the food today)," the woman can be seen saying bitterly at the end of the clip.

Sharing the video, a Twitter user wrote, “When husband compares his wife with Kiara Advani. #KiaraAdvani #viral #cutecouple." Take a look:

As soon as the video started trending on social media, users flooded the comments section with laughter emojis. A Twitter user wrote, “Omg, thought it was just my wife and me" while another commented, “Bhai! Remember this Mantra - Never ever……compare your wife or girlfriend with anybody in the world. Yes, you can say that she (the other person) is more ugly than your wife." One comment read, “Bhai, wo stree hai, kuch bhi kar sakti hai (she is a woman, she can do anything)."

