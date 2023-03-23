Anjali's Life After Marrying Rahul in 'KKHH' Imagined in Twitter Thread and Fans Want Sequel Now

Shah Rukh Khan has given us many classics over the years and one such was ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ Now, a Twitter thread which is going viral depicts Anjali’s perspective from the day she married Rahul. (SRK’s character) Twitter user Paromita Bardoloi started the thread. “Hi, I am Anjali. Anjali Sharma from KKHH. This is a brief summary of how my life turned out from the day I left Aman and married Rahul on my wedding day with Aman," she wrote before giving a listicle. She mentioned how Anjali was “super excited" the moment she married him. “It was like I was going back to the time I was 20," she wrote.

“But I was 31. I had lived almost a decade without him. And I married him without dating. I met him at the Summer Camp for 3 days. And then at my wedding. Rahul was my unresolved trauma, and I jumped into the wedding, the moment I had a chance," she wrote further. Talking about the wedding night, she explained how Rahul asked her to play football with him. He had created the entire basketball court which was the replica of what we had in college and that was the first “red flag."

She also wrote about Rahul’s daughter and best friend Anjali. “But soon I realized that little Anjali was emotionally tired, and confused and became a saviour. Her school said she was unable to make friends," she mentioned.

“Whatta brilliant write up. Cant imagine Anjali going through anything else than whats written here.. superb perspective… kudos," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “This is so so amazing!!"

“Waw amazing… Love your narration. I don’t think any other sequel story of KKHH be better than this. This is the reality," wrote another Twitter user.

