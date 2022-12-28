Anonymous Owner In Possession Of Emerald Worth Over Rs 25 Billion Found In Brazil Mine

No one knows when Lady Luck will smile upon them and change their fortune altogether. An Indian man named Ajay Ogula, who works for a jewellery company in Dubai, just won a lottery worth Rs 33 crore, while a Nepalese teenager, who washed vehicles in Dubai a few months ago, won Rs 21 crore.

On a related note, here’s a story of another occurrence involving a precious object that was obtained by a 50-year-old mine worker. This incident came to the fore in Brazil in 2017 and almost put the life of the mine worker in jeopardy.

It happened in the Carnaiba Mine in Brazil. A sizable chunk of emerald cluster fell into the worker’s hands during a dig. Weighing 360 kg, it had several emeralds within and had the appearance of a rock. Its market price at that time was estimated to be more than a whopping Rs 25 billion. It is not known whether the mine worker still has the emerald cluster or sold it off, as the present owner has decided not to reveal their identity or whereabouts out of concern for the family’s safety.

The owner plans to frequently transfer the emerald cluster from one safe spot to another as a precaution. The individual is also completing the necessary paperwork to officially claim ownership of the specimen. Although it is unclear if they would sell it or put it on exhibit in a museum, third parties from all around the world have already expressed interest in purchasing it.

The Bahia emerald, which was found just 100 metres away from where this enormous emerald cluster was unearthed, was also found in the Carnaiba Mine 16 years before the discovery of this one. One of the largest emeralds in the entire world, the Bahia emerald contains the largest emerald shard ever discovered.

