Another Baba Vanga? 19-year-old Lists All Her Predictions From 2022 She Got Right

Whether you believe everything is predestined or feel that you are in total control of your fate, watching someone’s predictions about the future coming true can be startling. A 19-year-old woman, Hannah Carroll, wrote down 28 predictions at the beginning of the year. Of these, 12 major events have already come true. People are now comparing her to the Bulgarian psychic Baba Vanga. Especially since both of them correctly predicted Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Some of her other predictions included Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcoming a baby, Rihanna announcing her pregnancy, and new albums from Harry Styles and Beyoncé.

Naturally, when you have talents like these, people are bound to flock to you. As she gained traction through the social media platform TikTok, strangers started messaging her, requesting personal readings. Hannah now utilizes her unique gift and runs a business making predictions about people’s lives. Whether it is making predictions about career, or life in general, Hannah does it all.

Talking to the Mirror, Hannah said, “It’s really exciting when something happens that I’ve predicted, I love seeing them come true." She also added, “Now I run a business where people send me photos of themselves and I can get a feeling of when they’re going to have a baby or a career change or find love. People message me all the time telling me that my predictions have come true, like even down to the exact date, which is so lovely to hear."

Some of Hannah’s other predictions include Kendall Jenner getting engaged, Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy rumours, and Taylor Swift announcing she is engaged or married. A prediction that is sure to make Directioners happy is a One Direction reunion/ song/ album/ tour.

Hannah has also mentioned that she still thinks all of her 28 predictions will come true. She could be a bit off on the timing. But some will happen in the next few years if not this year.[hans]

