Another Miraculous Pond in West Bengal? A Dip in This Water Fulfills Everyone's Desires, Say Locals

Located in the Itna Colony of Banipur, Habra, North 24 Parganas district, the Kamona Pond, also known as the Pond of Desire, is believed to hold mystical powers that can grant wishes. Despite no scientific evidence, faith overrides reason for these devotees who flock to the pond every day in hopes of fulfilling their heart’s desires, whether it be for a job, improved health, or children.

Local sources indicate that the community strongly believes in the special significance of the water in Kamona Pond, leading to the construction of the Harichand Gurchand’s temple on its banks. The pond’s reputation has since spread far and wide. Devotee Montu Bala attests to the pond’s reputed healing powers, claiming that even when medical treatment failed, taking a dip in the water has helped alleviate physical problems. He cited the example of a woman who had struggled to conceive for years but became pregnant within a few months of taking a dip in the pond.

Every year, the pond known for its miraculous properties attracts people of all ages and backgrounds who come to fulfill their desires. It is a hub of activity, with residents of the area taking a dip in it from morning until night, and even a newlywed couple from the far-off Sundarbans arrived to fulfill their wishes.

Devotees also gather at the temple adjacent to the pond on this day and distribute Khichuri (a mixed vegetable dish) as prasad. All in all, there is a festive mood surrounding the bathing ceremony in the whole area. Many of the devotees have experienced success in their prayers and are eager to share their stories. One of the devotees, Swati Bepari, for example, said, “Whatever I prayed for in this pond has been fulfilled. I prayed for my elder daughter and my younger daughter. They are now happy and healthy."

