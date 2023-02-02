After a long time, an action movie starring Bollywood’s Badshah and King Shah Rukh Khan released on January 25. Shahrukh fans are thronging theatres to watch Pathaan. One such crazy SRK fan is Vishal Singh, rather, Vishahrukh, who lives in Lucknow, and made complete preparations to watch this film with his wife Ruchi Singh. The craze of this couple for Shahrukh Khan is such that the look of their car changes with each of his films. Whatever film is about to be released in theatres, the whole car gets painted in the same colour and name. Not only this, the husband and wife have turned their entire house into the kingdom of King Khan.

Vishal Singh’s house is like a huge museum dedicated to Shahrukh Khan. From the walls of his house to the ceiling, bathroom, AC, doors, table and bedroom pillow to the temple, there are so many photos of Shahrukh Khan that it is difficult to count. If there is anyone in the country who is a real Jabra fan of King Khan, it is Vishal Singh and his wife Ruchi Singh. Moreover, this husband and wife pair are also very close to Shahrukh Khan’s family.

What does the couple say?

Regarding the film Pathaan, Vishal Singh says that he has been waiting for Shah Rukh Khan’s action film for a very long time, which comes to an end now. Being a huge fan of Shahrukh, this couple decided to watch this movie in Maratha Mandir theatre situated in Mumbai. They have other plans to enjoy this moment as well. They have invited many people from Bollywood also there. Apart from this, they will watch Pathaan with the old age home people and some economically weak children in the theatre and will distribute sweets among them. Thereafter, they have plans to visit Mannat (Shahrukh House in Mumbai) and will celebrate the release of the movie at Shahrukh’s house as well. Vishal is very enthusiastic about the release of this movie and seems quite assured about the huge success of the movie. He said that the film has already become a hit. He compares the movie Pathaan with DDLJ’s success. He said, “Its songs are already hitting the success chart and being liked by people. Just as the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has broken records, in the same way, the film Pathan will also set records. He says that Boycott will not have much effect on the movie’s success."

Vishal Singh’s wife Ruchi Singh is also very assured about the movie’s grand hit. She said that people must watch this film. She insists that everyone should go and watch this movie with the entire family because, after the pandemic, it is the first time that a big-budget action film by a big actor is being released. She seemed very hopeful about the movie and said this will give good entertainment to the people.

