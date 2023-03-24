Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia have found human remains, buried near hundreds of scattered animal bones, inside a 7,000-year-old desert monument. The remains found are those of an adult male, approximately in his 30s. According to the report published in Live Science, this 7,000-year-old mustatil (prehistoric monuments made of sandstone walls, which are found in northwest Saudi Arabia) was a ritual site used by a prehistoric cult.

Mustatil takes its name from the Arabic word used for the rectangle. Reportedly, the ruin is one of more than 1,600 mustatils, discovered in Saudi Arabia since the 1970s. Mostly submerged beneath the sand, these mustatils were built when the Arabian Desert was a lush grassland, where elephants roamed and hippos bathed in lakes.

According to a study published in the journal PLOS One, this lush grassland slowly transformed into a desert due to climatic change. As stated by the researchers, cult members would have likely gathered to protect it by sacrificing their cattle to unknown gods.

The research was led by Melissa Kennedy, who revealed more about it in an interview with Live Science. According to Melissa, “Almost nothing has been written on the mustatils and beliefs that surrounded them." “Only 10 mustatil have been excavated, and this study is one of the first to be published. So we still don’t know a lot about this tradition yet."

Apart from this research, Melissa discovered more mustatils earlier in 2021 as well. Her findings were published in a paper which stated that the mustatils she excavated are around 55 kilometres east of Al’Ula, Saudi Arabia. In addition to the initial discoveries, more findings regarding the mustatils were yet to be noted by Melissa. As stated in the paper, horns and skulls of cattle, goats, sheep, and gazelles were spotted at the mustatil sites. They were buried around the stone.

The betyl was incorporated in various religious rituals and was thought to link humans with deities. Keeping this aspect in mind, Melissa and the team thought of the animal remains as part of a ritual. Melissa was surprised that the animal remains were prepared as ritual offerings and she expressed it in an interview with media portal Inverse.

