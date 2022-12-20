Are China's Mountain Roads World's Most Dangerous? The Internet Thinks So

Chances are if you want to drive around a scenic location, mountains might be your first choice. But these mountain roads from China’s Chongqing have the internet divided on whether these roads are worth driving around. Most roads on mountains do not have sharp turns. That is not the case here. A clip shared on Twitter pans the camera to show how the cars on this mountain are driving up and down steep roads. The narrow path looks a little hard to navigate. Especially for cars like sedans, that can be seen backing up around the curves to make it down each slope. But certainly there is no risk of rash driving up there. Check out the clip here:

A terrain like that is bound to leave social media users shocked. Many users called it interesting. Some even had the suggestion that perhaps being on a bike would make the journey more enthralling. A Twitter user wrote, “Like a real tough high rise parking lot entry or exit!"

“No terrain can stop the Chinese from building roads," wrote another user.

Another tweet read, “That looks difficult to navigate. Bet there’s been more than a few fender benders in there."

China is pretty popular for its dangerous roads. The Lanying Cliff Road located in Wuxi County, in Southwest China, has always caught the fascination of people. In fact, it is one of the most famous Chinese tunnel roads. The extremely narrow road is paved and is located on the southern slopes of the central Daba Mountains. This is the only route that is connecting Lanying village to the outside world. While residents had to travel an entire day to find a way around the area, this road has made the connectivity better. But that does not diminish its dangers. It has a drop of more than 1,000 meters. Yet, people enjoy their drive around the place as it offers a grand view of the Lanying Grand Canyon, the deepest canyon in Chongqing.

