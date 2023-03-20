Are Men More Likely to 'Abandon' Sick Spouses? Woman's Tweet Raises Alarm

Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Ask Aubry’ took to the micro blogging site and shared how men are “6x more likely to abandon their spouse who has a chronic illness." She further shared a screenshot from Reddit where a woman discussed how her husband threw a tantrum because she needed a surgery. “So, more bad news from the doctor: I’ll need a major surgery soon. Estimated recovery time is 2 months and I’ll need bed rest for at least three weeks post-op," she wrote.

She further explained that his husband threw the biggest tantrum of all times and said that he cannot take care of her. She also mentioned that he turned out every idea of hers. In the concluding statement, she wrote, “In short, my husband can’t care for me and doesn’t want to pay someone to, even though we have the fund. I see he sees me as a complete burden now. Here is the viral tweet:

The tweet, ever since uploaded, has gone viral and sparked a discussion on Twitter. “I dated a guy who kept asking me to marry him. One day, I asked him if I found out I only had a year to live if he’d still want to marry me. He laughed and asked why on earth he’d do that - he wouldn’t want to be a widower. (Did not marry this guy, and have stopped dating.)" wrote a Twitter user narrating her personal experience. Another person wrote, “No lies detected here! “Most" men center themselves rather than their partners who’re the ones actually dealing with the illness. Another reason why I encourage women to put their health (i.e. selfcare, etc) first. It’s not about selfishness, it’s about survival."

“Every woman should get a prenup that has: (1) she must be compensated for her domestic labor at market rate, retroactive 100%, (2) if he leaves/refuses to be caregiver then he must pay for professionals (regardless of divorce). They want US to do for them but not in return," wrote another person.

