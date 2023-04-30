Are You Ready To Solve This Puzzle? We Bet You Won't Get The Answer Easily

We often come across optical illusions on the internet. These puzzles are so intriguing that we are forced to do our utmost and solve them. You get the feeling, right? Sometimes we come across deceptively simple questions. These problems look ridiculously easy to solve, but most people end up giving the wrong answer. Now, we have come across a puzzle that will surely leave you scratching your head. Take a quick glance at it and guess the number of balls in the photo. If you are able to guess the correct answer within 10 seconds, then you have a very sharp mind.

The optical illusion features different coloured balls stacked over one another. Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to guess the correct number of balls that should be there in the photo. Were you able to figure it out?

If your answer was 16, then you were wrong. Take a look again and think where you are making a mistake.

If you are still unable to figure it out, here’s a hint: look at the shape of the stack. The balls are stacked like a pyramid. This means that you are able to see just the front of the stack. To get the correct answer, you need to calculate how many balls could be holding up the pyramid.

This is easy. Just count the number of balls on one side of the pyramid and square the number. This is because the base is in the shape of a square. So you should have the squares of 1, 2, 3 and 4 if you count the balls correctly. Now, add up the numbers. (1×1) + (2×2) + (3×3) + (4×4) = 1 + 4+ 9 + 16. This means that the total number of balls in the photo should be 30.

Most social media users were unable to guess the correct number and gave several options ranging from 16 to 32. Some did manage to get the correct answer. “Oh my god the future is right!! 30 is the answer but now I’m looking back and way too many people got it wrong. It’s super easy," a comment read.

“Should be 30 for a filled and balanced pyramid," a user wrote.

Were you able to solve the problem without a hint?

