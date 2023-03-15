Dane van Niekerk, former South African cricket captain, was left feeling hurt and dismayed when an Australian publication referred to her as a ‘fat-shamed star’ in an article’s headline about her retirement from international cricket. Van Niekerk took to Twitter to express her shock and disappointment at the insensitive language used by the media outlet.

Sharing the link to the now-removed story, van Niekerk called out the publication for its inappropriate choice of words and wrote, “Excuse me?? Fat shamed?? Are u serious??" She further expressed her deep emotional distress, saying that the headline had broken her in ways that were difficult for others to understand. “Too be truly honest.. this broke me… again..it breaks more than anyone will know..," she further added, expressing her deep emotional distress.

Advertisement

Van Niekerk’s teammate and wife, Marizanne Kapp, also hit out at the publication, Fox Cricket, with a sarcastic post that read, “Nice article ⁦@FoxCricket⁩… contributing 100% towards players mental health struggles, good on you!". Following the backlash from van Niekerk, Kapp, and others on social media, Fox Sports has taken down the story from their website.

Meanwhile, van Niekerk signalled her retirement from international cricket with a mysterious Instagram post that suggests there may be unresolved issues. In the post, van Niekerk writes, “You have to accept that some chapters in our lives have to close without closure. There is no point in losing yourself by trying to fix what’s meant to stay broken." Marizanne Kapp also confirmed her retirement with an IG post titled “End of an Era."

Advertisement

Van Niekerk is currently in India for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp but is yet to make her debut. She had missed the 50-over World Cup due to an injury and was also dropped from the South Africa squad for the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup for not meeting fitness requirements. She had missed the fitness mark by just 18 seconds, and her controversial exit from the team has since caused a lot of uproars.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here