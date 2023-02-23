Ariana DeBose, an Oscar-winning actor, unwittingly became a meme after her live performance at the 2023 Baftas. By now, one would probably have to go to some lengths to avoid a mention of “Angela Bassett did the thing" on Twitter. However, for the uninitiated, the line which turned Ariana into probably the biggest meme of the season is from a rap she performed at the Baftas, name-dropping all the women nominees who were seated in the audience.

Since her performance went viral, Ariana has deactivated her Twitter account. This may or may not be related to the meme phenomenon. On Instagram, however, she reacted sportingly, commenting, “Honestly, I love this" under a bunch of memes.

Ariana’s rap included lines like “Angela Bassett did the thing. Viola Davis, my Woman King. Blanchett Cate, you’re a genius. Jamie Lee [Curtis], you are all of us." While some of the actors nodded along and seemed to be enjoying the performance, others remained more impassive, both groups adding to the memes.

In conclusion:

Camp or not? What do you think?

