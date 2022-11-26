Arijit Singh Pune Concert Ticket Prices Go Upto Rs 16 Lakh, Fans Would Rather 'Cry Alone'

Arijit Singh will be performing a concert at Pune’s The Mills in January next year but many fans have been shocked by the ticket prices. While prices start at Rs 999 in the Early Bird section, a standing area, the prices for the premium lounges in the arena go upto a whopping Rs 16 lakh. The premium lounge 1 which can be booked for Rs 16 lakh can accommodate 40 chairs, as per the ticket-booking site. There would be unlimited food and premium liquor. It would also have starters, main course and dessert for the attendees.

The premium lounges 2, 3 and 4 cost Rs 14 lakh, Rs 12 lakh and Rs 10 lakh to book and can seat 40, 30 and 30 seats respectively. The singer’s fans have been despairing. “I love Arijit Singh but I won’t be spending so much," a fan wrote in a tweet.

Some people clarified that the lounges are for around 40 people and include food and liquor, but even then, fans were not convinced.

Arijit is usually known for being quite lowkey and often eschews the typical celebrity-like air. Recently, he visited his native place, Jiaganj in Murshidabad, to look for rooms to convert into a class where free English coaching can be imparted.

