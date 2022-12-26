Arijit Singh’s Version of 'Dakla' Song at Ahmedabad Concert Delights Gujarati Fans

Music has no boundaries! It connects people through heart and soul, therefore, leaving an indelible imprint forever. Such a song that tugged at the heartstrings of Gujaratis in Navratri 2022 was the festive track of ‘Dakla’, by Bhumik Shah, which set the perfect vibe for the celebration among the fans and followers. And guess what! Arijit Singh sang the famous Gujarati song at his concert in Ahmedabad that came absolutely ‘out of syllabus’ for Gujaratis.

One will never know what Arijit can do and this time he based the claim on his surprising performance on ‘Dakla’. During his concert in Ahmedabad, the popular singer crooned the well-known Gujarati track which is a go-to Navratri song for every Gujju (slang for Gujaratis). Not just during the festival, but the song resonates with them around the year due to its energetic beats and folk music. It is heard as a celebrated form of worshipping the Goddesses and inviting them during festivities.

Meanwhile, Arijit’s version of ‘Dakla‘ sent Gujaratis into a frenzy as they weren’t expecting a Hindi singer to come up with such a surprise to connect with the regional audience via their ‘own’ song. “Gujju’s were expecting that Arijit singh will sing a gujarati song but dakla came out of syllabus," wrote a delightful fan while another user commented, “Petition to have Arijits version of Dakla on all music platforms." Twitter user who couldn’t attend Arijit’s concert in Ahmedabad also stated his disappointment over the same. “Arijit sang Dakla yesterday. I’m the unluckiest to not attend his concert," the user wrote.

For Gujjus, ‘Dakla’ has always been special. It is a traditional form of music that invokes the Almighty and celebrates the traditional musical heritage of the state. Bhumik Shah releases ‘Dakla’ songs every Navratri to popularise the form of folk songs from Gujarat. No doubt, he succeeded in doing so as his song gained recognition across the country, making the famous Bollywood singer perform it in his recent gig.

Earlier, Arijit made headlines for his ‘Pasoori‘ version from Mumbai concert that also went viral on social media.

