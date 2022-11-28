Arizona Couple Gets Married At Grocery Store Where They First Met

An elderly couple from the USA has occupied the headlines for getting married at a place they met for the first time. If you think it was a fancy restaurant or a theme park, then you’re not even close. The Arizona natives, 78-year-old Dennis Delgado and 72-year-old Brenda Williams, got married at a grocery store on November 19. The couple decided to take the wedding vows at the grocery store as the place meant a lot to them.

They met at the supermarket, Fry’s Food and Drug Store in Casa Grande, last year in August and soon began dating. For their big day, they opted for a place to which they have sentimental values attached. In an interaction with Fox13, Brenda reminisced about the day she met Dennis for the first time. She said, “I’m walking down the aisle, and someone comes up behind me and says…" Dennis completed her sentence by saying, “You know the best thing about wearing a mask? You could pass these [people] not wearing a mask, and curse them out under your breath, they don’t hear a word you’re saying."

Advertisement

Following this Brenda shared that they stood there for a while and realised that they had a similar situation. The couple also revealed that they did not wait very long to exchange their contact numbers, and that’s how their love story began.

After months of dating, one fine day in April this year Dennis turned up at Brenda’s house telling her that he wanted to get an engagement ring for her. And Brenda, without any delay, accepted the proposal.

She said, “So, he left, and a couple of hours later, I called him and asked, ‘have you been drinking?’"

Advertisement

It was Brenda who wanted Dennis to propose to her at the same aisle where they met. She said, “I said we met there. He wants to propose to me, and I want him to do it in the condiment aisle where we met."

The duo’s love story has given them a purpose to live with, in their old age.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here