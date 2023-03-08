The character of Arjun from the Bollywood movie ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (ZNMD) is relatable to many viewers because of his struggles and aspirations. Just like Arjun, most of us have pursued our dreams at some point, often neglecting the challenges that life throws our way. Beyond the serious aspects of the Hrithik Roshan’s character, Arjun also resonates with Twitter users for various reasons. Some may relate to his experience of rejection, as he did with Kooki, while others may identify with receiving a unique gift like the pink “Japanese cool girl’s" mobile phone from a friend. Regardless of the specific reason, many netizens have shared how they relate to Arjun’s character in one way or another.

A Twitter user named Rishh recently shared a still from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in which Arjun stops the car during a road trip with his friends Kabir and Imran to have an online meeting with a Japanese contact. Many people resonated with Arjun’s behaviour, not just for his “mentally the sick" nature, but for various other reasons. As much as they flooded the comment section with reactions and answers, discussing why more and more of them are beginning to identify with Arjun’s way of living.

Netizens found humour in the situation depicted in the 2011 movie’s scene, with comments ranging from “London mai apartment to mujhe bhi chahiye" to “Ab bus Katrina Kaif ka intzaar hai". Some even made jokes about Arjun’s use of “Moshi Moshi" during the call, while others reflected on their own lives and how they have become corporate slaves, with one person writing, “Corporate slave, yeahh…But Aisa ek vacation bhi deserve karti hu". Another commented, “So relatable…I actually had to take my laptop on tour", and the third one asked, “40 tak note chhapo?"

Thus, the light-hearted discussion highlighted how people relate to Arjun’s character and the desire to break free from the constraints of daily life.

So, what qualities of Arjun do you relate to? Are you the ‘paise wala’ Arjun or the ‘dil se jeene wala’ Arjun?

