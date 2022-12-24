Army Officer's Last Salute in Uniform to Mother Before Retirement Will Leave You in Tears

Every milestone in a man’s life, whether a minor win in a school event or a huge life event, will make him wish to have his mother by his side. This captures the love that exists in mother-son relationships that cannot be expressed in words. A video of an Indian army officer dropping by his mother’s house to give her his final salute before retiring went viral on Instagram, leaving many teary-eyed.

Major General Ranjan Mahajan shared the viral video on his Instagram handle, and it begins with Mahajan entering his residence to see his mother. Dressed in his uniform, he marched towards his mother, who was seating on a sofa. She was overjoyed to see her son. The two then hugged, and the entire scene was simply adorable. Retirement, particularly from the armed forces, is an emotionally draining life event since the service done is viewed as a selfless contribution to the nation and its people rather than a job.

Advertisement

The heartfelt video was shared with a caption that read, “Final salute to my mother before hanging my uniform. We drove down from Ambala to Delhi and it was a total surprise to my mother, who had given birth and made me worthy of this life and uniform to serve my motherland with pride for 35 years. Given an opportunity will always be ready to serve the elite Indian Army once again."

Advertisement

The video has staked up over 5 lakh views along with a flood of comments, with users showering heaps of praises and wishes for the mother son duo.

Actor Rannvijay Singha also dropped comment and wrot , “Smiley uncle, so proud of you! This is so sweet!"

Another user commented, “Fabulous sir, jai hind !!" A third user wrote, “How beautiful uncle! Wishing you the best for your second innings."

Advertisement

We would all agree that the video is far too touching for anyone to simply scroll by without feeling its real emotions.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here