Artist Creates Stereotypical Images of Indian Women After AI Creation of Men Goes Viral

Social media often excites us with unique things and concepts that utilise technology to its fullest. Today, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a trend on the internet as different creations and illustrations by artists take over the online space. A Delhi-based artist took this trend a bit seriously and users, no doubt, are loving it completely. After his Twitter thread depicting stereotypical Indian men created using AI went viral on social media, the artist has now come up with part two of the series. He shared depictions of Indian women based on ‘stereotypes’ and AI that started doing rounds on the internet like before.

Madhav Kohli posted images of how women belonging to different Indian states would look based on their stereotypical features. The thread showed AI-created women from Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kashmir, West Bengal, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Bengaluru, Karnataka, etc. The portraits were made with such an intricate touch that they looked ‘real’ to some internet users.

Kohli also added more versions after users requested him to modify a few like the UP woman who was shown with an angry face. Calling it “UP 2.0", he dropped an image of how a younger woman in the state of Uttar Pradesh would look like.

While netizens started demanding the creations of several other regional women, some even highlighted how innovative the portraits looked and praised Kohli for his wonderful illustrations. “Love each and every one of these. So innovative," wrote a user, and another one said, “This thread…Deserves a look…Whether you agree or not is different."

The other section of users seemed to disagree with the representational images as one of them stated, “Matlab kisi bhi jagah ki ladki chubby nahi hoti kya? (Does it mean that no place has chubby girls?) Unreal beauty standards and no inclusiveness at all."

The other online user remarked, “All look the same for some reason." Some even took a dig at the stereotypical traits and pointed out, “Can you post the stereotype you used? Just curious."

