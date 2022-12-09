Artist Hand Paints Football To Pay Tribute to Pele, Shows Legend Kissing the World Cup Trophy

FIFA World Cup 2022 began on November 20 which gave its fans several moments to celebrate football with joy and delight. Meanwhile, an artist came forward to pay tribute to Pele who is in palliative and end-of-life care that would help him deal with the pain and shortness of breath due to the chemotherapy for his colon cancer. Regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Brazilian footballer was labelled the “greatest" even by FIFA.

While the football fraternity and fans worldwide prayed for Pele, a Paraguayan artist Lili Cantero hand painted a football that showed the legend kissing the FIFA World Cup trophy. The 29-year-old artist sketched Pele wearing a Brazilian jersey as he kissed the trophy. CONMEBOL, The South American Football Confederation, shared images of Cantero painting the beautiful picture of Pele. The words “Pele" could be seen engraved on the football with three hearts drawn beside it.

The organisation also shared a video that demonstrated Cantero painting Pele while showcasing her other iconic artworks. She is known for drawing intricate portraits of wearable objects. It was in 2020 when she hand-painted a pair of football boots and sent them to the Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi. The boots depicted the beautiful detailing with a gallery of black and white images of Messi with his family.

In the meantime, Pele, who was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee in 1999, underwent surgery to get the tumour removed from the right side of his colon. Though her eldest daughter claimed that he was keeping well, he was admitted to the hospital for intensive care a few days later. However, in November 2022, ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been taken to the hospital with “general swelling" and stated concerns that his chemotherapy treatment did not give the expected results to which his daughter said there was “no emergency".

