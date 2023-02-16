Artist Alyse Dietel recently lost some of her priceless artwork and commissioned pieces on her flight to Copenhagen, Denmark. She kept her drawings in a cardboard tube in the overhead bin. The climber-turned-travelling artist asked for help from the airlines but received no response about the lost artwork that she had created during her two-month stay in Iceland.

For help, Dietel posted about her missing artwork on Instagram. Fortunately, Irek Michal, an airline employee, noticed it and promised that he would check the airline’s lost-and-found department where he discovered the misplaced artwork and sent it back to Dietel.

What makes it more interesting is that he paid 395 Swedish Krona (about $38 or Rs 3,100) to ship the piece of art back to Dietel. When Alyse offered to pay him money for shipping, he declined her offer and instead suggested that she donate the money to a charitable organisation. She still expressed her gratitude by sending him homemade baked goods and stickers. In addition, she even gave money to a charity as promised.

Advertisement

The video has been posted by the official Instagram handle good_niews movement. The caption of the video reads, “@amilliontinylines lost a month’s worth of art on an aeroplane… She had given up hope. Until this airport employee stepped up. She tried to pay him but he said to donate to a charity… and she & her followers did just that! Love this." Check out the video here

Advertisement

Soon after the video was posted online, several social media users flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “This is such a beautiful story. I got goosebumps reading it. I’m so happy for you that we’re able to recover your precious artwork!!! We need to hear these types of stories more often."

Another social media user commented, “Great story. An old friend of mine used to always say, “People are nice if you let them. I always thought it odd because of the wording but understand it now. Let folks know you need help and they will."

Advertisement

One user also wrote, “CPH airport is the best, I’ve lost my phone and it was shipped to me a couple of days later, no charge. I’m so glad you got your art back."

Since being posted the video has received over 1.5 million views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here