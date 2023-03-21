If you haven’t yet heard of the Netflix sensation, Wednesday, then you’re missing out on the latest buzz-worthy show that’s been captivating audiences since its debut on the popular OTT platform. From TikTok to Instagram, fans have been dancing up a storm to Lady Gaga’s Bloody Mary while trying to replicate Jenna Ortega’s epic moves. Now, an artist has taken things to the next level by creating a masterpiece that’s worth all the hype and more. Creating hyper-realistic art is already an impressive feat, but this artist took things a step further by meticulously crafting each and every frame of the dance sequence. When played in succession, the result is a stunning visual display that looks like Wednesday’s dance is literally jumping off the page. The caption says it all: “Wednesday Dance Drawn Frame by Frame."

Social media users were blown away by the artist’s incredible talent and couldn’t stop being amazed by the amount of patience it must have taken to create such a breathtaking scene, frame by frame. Some even wondered just how many hours went into making this incredible piece of art. It’s safe to say that this masterpiece has left a lasting impression on everyone who has seen it. An Instagram user wrote, “Well done. That’s a lot of work."

“No freaking way. In realistic style, in a traditional animation way? I could not imagine how long that had taken you," another user commented.

“I’m truly amazed by your dedication… I even forgot that I was looking at a drawing at one point, looks so real like I’m watching a vid of the dance… Just amazing," wrote a user.

This is not the only artist out there winning the internet with their creation. Turkish artist Deniz Sagdic has taken a unique and thought-provoking approach to art. The artist has created glorious artwork using waste products and everyday items. Putting a focus on sustainability, Deniz’s work implores people to think about their relationship with waste and the impact it has on the planet. Last year, her exhibition, “0 Zero Point" at the Istanbul Airport, integrated this message into travellers’ journeys.

In total there were twenty art pieces, covering people of different ethnicities, adorned the walls of the airport. Passengers could take a glance at it at the international terminal. From afar it looked pretty similar to an acrylic painting. Up close showed that these were made from materials like bottle caps, wires, fabric from discarded uniforms of Istanbul Airport employees, and even discarded pills.

The art exhibit was on display from January 12, 2022, for a period of 3 months. Deniz’s objective was to make art more accessible and relatable to people by utilizing common materials, rather than mediums that require expertise and proficiency.

