Artist's Sketch Brings A Smile To This Ice Cream Vendor's Face

Putting a smile on someone’s face brings genuine happiness and this viral video is proof of it. An artist on Instagram has made it his passion to make random strangers elated with his creative artwork. Using his sketching prowess, the man namely Sohan VK draws people who he meets on the way and gifts them his impromptu creation. One of them included an ink sketch of a staff member at a local ice cream shop. The artist did not fail to share the reaction of the young worker after receiving the gift, thereby sending the internet into a massive meltdown.

The video began with visuals of the staff member busy delivering a customer’s order when it camera frame moves to the instant sketch prepared by the artist. After the finishing touch, he handed over the drawing page to the worker who was relaxing on a chair. At first, the boy appears to be confused but when his attention falls on the sketch, he smiles instantly. The beautiful moment was set against the backdrop of a mellow musical rendition of Phir Kabhi. “Melting moments" the artists captioned the video while making a reference to the ice cream shop. Watch the clip here:

The video has already amassed over 8.9 million views on Instagram, leaving a barrage of users complimenting the artists. A user wrote, “An artist’s life can be difficult but you have found the right way to gain happiness with your work." Many highlighted the young worker’s reaction, “His smile is priceless," wrote one. Another pointed, “That happiness in his eyes." One more joined, “Look at his innocent face." Meanwhile, a user called it, “Pure happiness it’s priceless."

A section of the internet was left utterly emotional, one stated, “Don’t know why I got tears in my eyes." Another explained, “Unexpected gifts are Always special. Hats off bro for making him happy." Meanwhile, many also theorized that the young worker could have been sad, “Lots of emotions hide in his smile," said one. Another agreed, “Some hidden pain in his eyes."

Notably, the Instagram artist’s profile is filled with similar heart-warming reaction videos. His artworks have garnered him the following of over thirty-eight people on the social media platform.

