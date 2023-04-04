Artist's Superhero Costume For MS Dhoni Gets Anand Mahindra's Approval

All superheroes might not wear a cape, but Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni certainly deserves one, according to Anand Mahindra. The entrepreneur urged the Twitter population to design a “special uniform" for Dhoni after the legendary finisher showed some glimpses of his big-hitting prowess during Chennai’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 3. Responding to Mahindra’s call, a digital artist came up with a crazy visual, showing off his editing skill. The Twitter handle named Krishna dropped a couple of photographs, in which Dhoni could be seen walking off the field like a superhero, while a yellow cape having the CSK emblem has been swaying from his back.

On a day when the CSK top order enjoyed red-hot form, MS Dhoni stepped onto the crease late after Ravindra Jadeja’s departure in the final over. The former Indian captain made a roaring announcement of his arrival, smashing a huge maximum over the point region. In a bid to recover from the damage, Lucknow pacer Mark Wood bowled a short-pitch delivery, which also found its place into the crowd with Dhoni swinging the bat in his iconic groove.

Sharing a clip of Dhoni’s short-lived yet momentous innings, Anand Mahindra tweeted, “I think Chennai now must make a cape a part of the special uniform of MS Dhoni. How can we expect a Superhero to go without one? Can we please have some memes with the proposed cape designs?" After the picture of Dhoni in the yellow cape was dropped in the comment section, other users rallied to the post, praising the artist’s effort while also showering their love for the CSK captain.

A die-hard Dhoni fan pointed at the legendary cricketer’s iconic “Helicopter Shot," which according to him, must be printed on the cape. He wrote, “His superhero dress is incomplete without it."

Another fan sarcastically noted, “How will he run Krishna bhai? It feels odd to see him run in the Cape. Maybe he should fly."

A user suggested that the artist could “tweak the helmet giving it a warrior touch."

Another artist designed a similar kind of photo for Virat Kohli, terming the Indian batter “Superman 2.0"

An art enthusiast underlined the blending work done in the cape, saying, “For a while, I thought it’s real. I mean look at those textures."

Apart from his blistering cameo with the bat, MS Dhoni’s rich captaincy experience turned out to be a crucial factor in CSK’s 12-run victory over LSG. Batting first, the Yellow army put up a mammoth total of 217 runs. The Lucknow opening pair of KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers gave the visiting unit a great start with Chennai’s inexperienced pace attack being brutally punished. When the game was going away from the hosts, Dhoni played his cards, sending the spinners early. His plan certainly clicked well as Moeen Ali’s mystic spell bought LSG down to their knees and eventually ousted them from the contest.

