Ashneer Grover, former BharatPe managing director and ex Shark Tank India judge, gave us many memes that have become classics, starting from ‘yeh sab doglapan hai’ to ‘bhai kya kar raha hai tu?’ But, now, people have dug up what they’ve termed some ‘doglapan’ on Grover’s own part. Known for his hot takes, Grover leant into the memes and tweeted recently, “Degree ka dikhawa hi sabse bada doglapan hai!" Twitter users think he didn’t practise what he preached.

Grover’s LinkedIn lists his alma mater IIT Delhi. While many people argued that that’s a requisite on LinkedIn and not a means of showing off a degree, others argued that there was no need to have listed it if Grover truly believed in the motto.

Recently, Grover gave out some unsolicited marriage advice to people and got roasted by Gen Z and millennials on Twitter. He expressed his strong opinions on why people should get married early in their 20s. When he was asked about lessons he learned in his 20s that helped him on his business journey, his answer was, “Get married". He explained on The Ranveer Show Podcast that people these days have been “procrastinating" about everything, including marriage. He went on to add that getting married early gives one “purpose" and “direction" in life.

