Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended an invitation to Hollywood star and climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio to visit Kaziranga National Park and the state on Friday, February 10. The invitation, extended via a tweet, came after DiCaprio’s praise for the state government’s efforts to prevent the poaching of the one-horned rhino. The Assam Chief Minister shared a screenshot of the original Instagram post on Twitter and wrote, “Preserving wildlife is integral to our cultural identity. We are dedicated to persevering and safeguarding our rich cultural heritage. Thank you for your kind words, Leonardo DiCaprio, and I extend a warm invitation to you to visit Kaziranga and Assam."

Leonardo DiCaprio, an ardent environmentalist, has worked extensively towards wildlife preservation through the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation projects. In his post, DiCaprio mentioned the decision the Sarma-led Assam government made in 2021 to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park. This decision had come in light of the fact that around 190 animals had been killed for their horns between 2000 and 2021. The horns of these majestic beasts are believed to be of medicinal value and are highly valued for making jewellery as well.

“In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977," the Oscar-winning actor wrote. He also called the feat a “triumph in India". Apart from putting a stop to the poaching of animals, several culprits were also caught last year. The Assam Police has claimed that 58 poachers were in the year past.

Drawing from a report published by Reuters, DiCaprio mentioned that Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,200 Greater One-horned Rhinos. From 2013 to 2014, a record 27 rhinos were killed in Assam each year, data showed.

Take a look at his Instagram post, which has garnered over 275,000 likes so far, here.

People in the comments section have lauded the global recognition through DiCaprio’s post as a moment of pride for Assam.

The Kaziranga National Park is the largest habitat for the Greater One-horned Rhinos. The park is located in the floodplains of the Brahmaputra river.

