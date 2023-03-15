The organizers of the third Libyan Couscous Day broke the world record for creating the largest couscous dish. According to a report by NowThis News, multiple chefs came together to make the dish that weighed about 5,500 pounds (approximately 2500 kg). The world record was broken in Sabratah city of Libya, as the giant dish was prepared as a part to celebrate the third-ever Couscous Day. For those unaware, it is an annual event attended by hundreds to commemorate and celebrate the rich Libyan culture and cuisine.

A video of the event showing people relishing the record-breaking dish has been doing rounds on the internet. If the video is anything to go by, it appears that the giant dish was distributed to the hundreds of individuals who attended the event in small portions. A video from the event shows one resident named Khaled Zarti talking about the dish and the programs that were arranged during the annual fest

“I am coming from Tripoli for this festival and the big plate of Libyan couscous. With this joy and good people, God willing this will be a blessed Friday. And God willing, the country will be good and happy. I hope people will also be happy with the program arranged today. The couscous is excellent, with its onion, its meat, and its greens. I hope they make [this festival] every year," he said.

According to a report by Libya Herald, the third Libyan Couscous Day was held in Sabratah on March 10. During an interaction with the portal, the head of the Non-Tangible Heritage and Cultural Organization (NGO), Ali Al-Fataimi confirmed that the organizers set a new world record for the largest couscous dish to mark the occasion. Reportedly, the giant dish was prepared by 20 chefs in total. Besides the dish, many family events, horsemanship displays, and exhibitions were arranged to mark the special occasion. Take a look:

