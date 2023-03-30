The Divya Siddha Kishangarh Dham is situated in Dhari village, 5 km away from Sailwara of Tendukheda tehsil in Madhya Pradesh. It is famous as the abode of Siddhas. Sadguru Dev Dada Ji Sarkar did penance in this Siddha Kshetra Kishangarh Dham and even today, the water stream always comes out from the giant rocks.

Till now, no one has been able to find out from where the water comes in this kund which is made in the middle of the stone. There is no hole of any kind visible in the stones. Still, the water keeps flowing from this kund for the whole year and never ends. People call it the divine power or penance of Siddhas.

The water that keeps coming out of the stones first gets collected in a big tank built nearby. Due to this, the thirst of animals and birds and even wildlife is quenched. The villagers call this kund a miracle of God. Some people said that it is the result of the penance of Sadguru Dev Dada Ji Sarkar. According to reports, the water level in the kund rises in summer. Villagers believe that as the heat increases, the water level in the kund increases. The kund is situated in the forest. According to elders of the village, earlier lions also used to live in the caves built inside the forest. At night, when Dadaji Sarkar used to do penance, even wild animals used to circle around him.

Local resident Raghunath Yadav told in a recent media interaction that the water comes out from the middle of a stone which never ends in Siddha Kshetra in Kishangarh Dham which is also known as Taposthali. On the other hand, local teacher Ram Prasad Gotia said that this area is called Tapobhoomi of Siddhas, where there are caves of lions below. Lions used to live there. As the heat increases, the water in the kund also increases.

Just like the water streams here, there are many unusual things in the other parts of the world. In Colombia’s Cano Cristales, the river of 5 colours, or the liquid rainbow, is seen. According to local legend, the river escaped paradise to flow through the Earth. Many people consider the multiple colours to be the result of supernatural forces or even magic.

